8,943 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $4,320,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $17,900,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

