A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.20, but opened at $51.35. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2,823,941 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in A. O. Smith by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.