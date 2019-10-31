Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101,260 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Abbott Laboratories worth $536,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 120,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 126,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,940. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

