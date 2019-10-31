Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

