Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 12.3% in October

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 30.4% during the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,598,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 88.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ACTG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.