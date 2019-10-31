Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXDX. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of AXDX opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $904.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

