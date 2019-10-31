Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,627 shares of company stock worth $7,726,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

