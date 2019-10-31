Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.52 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.52 ($0.37), approximately 195,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.

About Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

