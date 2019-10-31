ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

