Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,175 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

