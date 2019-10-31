Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,521,949. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $53.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.