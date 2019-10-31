Acima Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

