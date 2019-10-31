Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 389,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

