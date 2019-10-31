Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 26,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,715 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,238,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,453,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,710,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 11,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

