Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.21

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 6919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

