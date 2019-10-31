Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.32. 125,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,924. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

