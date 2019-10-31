Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 391.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura cut their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.83.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.32. 125,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.34 and its 200-day moving average is $283.85. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

