ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Down 8%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.81, approximately 553,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 369,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.