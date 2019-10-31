Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

