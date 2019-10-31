AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 600 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

