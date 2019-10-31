AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 254.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 613.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.61. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

