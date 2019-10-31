AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Aramark by 18.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARMK opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

