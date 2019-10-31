AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 57.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

IBML stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

