AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 2,359 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $69,076,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $36,883,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.76.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

