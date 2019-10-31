Aencoin (AEN) Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Aencoin has a market cap of $8.99 million and $262,741.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aencoin

Aencoin is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

