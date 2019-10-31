Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

