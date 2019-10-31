Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

