AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

