Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of AIMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.08. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

