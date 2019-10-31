Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Air Lease has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $52,392,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

