Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities cut Akoustis Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.98.

AKTS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 416,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.89. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Insiders have sold 65,550 shares of company stock worth $507,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

