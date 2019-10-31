Aladdin Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Aladdin has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $5.85 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.01996806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.39 or 0.03087321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00637787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00644816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00411651 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,960,029,839 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BITKER and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.