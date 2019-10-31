Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,214,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,747,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after buying an additional 1,035,842 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 583,500 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

