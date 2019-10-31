Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 5,390,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,085. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

