Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 83,200 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Diplomat Pharmacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPLO. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

