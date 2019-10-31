Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $317,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $234,248.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $107,679.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock worth $2,464,295. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCMD stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.