Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 34,000 ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 393,433 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,124 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 638,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ADT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ADT’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

