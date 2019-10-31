Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 15,200 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

