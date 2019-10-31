Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

VIVO stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.93. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

