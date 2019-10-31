Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 532,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,830. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $143,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $192,840.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,429 shares of company stock valued at $644,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

