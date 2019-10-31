Alexander’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $353.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.99. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $295.75 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

