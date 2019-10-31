Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. 65,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,721. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

