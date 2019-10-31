Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.78. 742,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $446.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

