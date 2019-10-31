Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,090. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

