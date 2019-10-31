Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.74. 1,075,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

