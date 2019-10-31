Alphabet Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $12.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $12.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $50.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,261.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 88.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,220.75, for a total value of $1,953,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $55,917,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $4,248,970. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

