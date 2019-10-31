Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,260.32. 121,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $4,248,970. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

