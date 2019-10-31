Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,546.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $48.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $50.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,260.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,178.97. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

