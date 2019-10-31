Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,812. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,929 shares of company stock worth $917,913. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

