Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Shares Up 20.5%

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) shares shot up 20.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

